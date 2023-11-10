- Which is the second-largest city in New South Wales?
- Which is the slowest swimming stroke: the butterfly stroke, the breaststroke or the backstroke?
- What Beatles song included the line, “Beep-beep, beep-beep, yeah”?
- On a map of the African continent, what do the names Atlas, Drakensberg and Rwenzori refer to?
- Which month of the year is known in Italian as giugno?
- Complete the names of the three swords used in the sport of fencing: the sabre, the épée and the …
- According to the Bible, who were the sons of Adam and Eve?
- In what country would you be most likely to meet people named Gwen, Huw, Bronwen and Rhys?
- Who succeeded Bill English as leader of the National party?
- What post-apocalyptic novel by Cormac McCarthy was made into a 2009 film starring Viggo Mortensen?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Newcastle; 2. The breaststroke; 3. Drive My Car; 4. Mountain ranges; 5. June; 6. Foil; 7. Cain and Abel; 8. Wales; 9. Simon Bridges; 10. The Road.