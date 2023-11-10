Who succeeded Bill English (pictured) as leader of the National party? (Image: Supplied)

Which is the second-largest city in New South Wales? Which is the slowest swimming stroke: the butterfly stroke, the breaststroke or the backstroke? What Beatles song included the line, “Beep-beep, beep-beep, yeah”? On a map of the African continent, what do the names Atlas, Drakensberg and Rwenzori refer to? Which month of the year is known in Italian as giugno? Complete the names of the three swords used in the sport of fencing: the sabre, the épée and the … According to the Bible, who were the sons of Adam and Eve? In what country would you be most likely to meet people named Gwen, Huw, Bronwen and Rhys? Who succeeded Bill English as leader of the National party? What post-apocalyptic novel by Cormac McCarthy was made into a 2009 film starring Viggo Mortensen?





Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].





















Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Newcastle; 2. The breaststroke; 3. Drive My Car; 4. Mountain ranges; 5. June; 6. Foil; 7. Cain and Abel; 8. Wales; 9. Simon Bridges; 10. The Road.