- What traditional Australian exclamation of surprise or pleasure was associated with the TV personality and environmentalist Steve Irwin?
- Rock singer and musician Suzi Quatro plays what instrument?
- In the title of a 1974 movie directed by Martin Scorsese, what was the name of the character who didn’t live here anymore?
- Battista Farina was famous as a designer of what?
- In which popular sport are only two players from each side permitted to score goals?
- The composer Giuseppe Verdi lived most of his life in which century?
- Name the year in which a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the Kaikoura area, Bill English became prime minister and the singer Ray Columbus died.
- What European country has a parliament called the Sejm?
- What sweet treat, commonly associated with fairs and carnivals, is known in France as barbe à papa, or “Dad’s beard”?
- Peter Mark Roget became famous in 1852 for publishing what type of book?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Crikey; 2. Bass guitar; 3. Alice; 4. Cars; 5. Netball; 6. The 19th; 7. 2016; 8. Poland; 9. Candy floss; 10. A thesaurus.