- Which three NZ cities have names that end with the letter a?
- What word preceded “Haze” and “Rain” in the titles of songs by Jimi Hendrix and Prince?
- In the New Zealand Army, what rank comes between lieutenant and major?
- What is the term for a gentle ski slope suitable for beginners?
- In American sport, what do the letters MLB stand for?
- Which of the following singing groups consisted of genuine biological brothers: The Everly Brothers, the Walker Brothers or the Righteous Brothers?
- What was the surname of a Hungarian composer with the first name Bela?
- What singer and actor married the actress Mia Farrow when he was 50 and she was 21?
- Who played a palaeontologist named Alan Grant in the “Jurassic Park” films?
- What multinational company has been a major employer in the English town of Dagenham since the 1930s?
Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Tauranga, Rotorua and Porirua; 2. Purple; 3. Captain; 4. Nursery slope; 5. Major League Baseball; 6. The Everly Brothers; 7. Bartok; 8. Frank Sinatra; 9. Sam Neill; 10. Ford.