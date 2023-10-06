What word preceded “Haze” and “Rain” in the titles of songs by Jimi Hendrix (pictured) and Prince? (Image: Getty)

Which three NZ cities have names that end with the letter a? What word preceded “Haze” and “Rain” in the titles of songs by Jimi Hendrix and Prince? In the New Zealand Army, what rank comes between lieutenant and major? What is the term for a gentle ski slope suitable for beginners? In American sport, what do the letters MLB stand for? Which of the following singing groups consisted of genuine biological brothers: The Everly Brothers, the Walker Brothers or the Righteous Brothers? What was the surname of a Hungarian composer with the first name Bela? What singer and actor married the actress Mia Farrow when he was 50 and she was 21? Who played a palaeontologist named Alan Grant in the “Jurassic Park” films? What multinational company has been a major employer in the English town of Dagenham since the 1930s?

Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].





















Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Tauranga, Rotorua and Porirua; 2. Purple; 3. Captain; 4. Nursery slope; 5. Major League Baseball; 6. The Everly Brothers; 7. Bartok; 8. Frank Sinatra; 9. Sam Neill; 10. Ford.