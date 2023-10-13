- What was historic about the 1993 general election?
- Who was the only National party prime minister to serve two separate (i.e. not consecutive) terms?
- Bill Rowling led the Labour party in how many elections – one, two or three?
- The Chatham Islands are in which electorate: Miramar, East Coast or Port Hills?
- Who represented the Eastern Māori electorate from 1981 till 1996 and became NZ’s first Māori speaker?
- Who served at different times as the leader of both National and ACT?
- Who became New Zealand’s youngest MP at the age of 23 when she was elected to represent Raglan in 1975?
- In which year were the first Green party MPs elected: 1989, 1996 or 2002?
- Who became the National MP for Hunua in 1978?
- What Shanghai-born woman became NZ’s first Asian MP in 1996 and went on to serve as National’s minister of ethnic affairs?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. It was the last to be held under the first-past-the-post system; 2. Keith Holyoake; 3. Three; 4. Miramar; 5. Peter Tapsell; 6. Don Brash; 7. Marilyn Waring; 8. 1996; 9. Winston Peters; 10. Pansy Wong.