Poutine, a dish consisting of French fries and cheese curds topped with gravy, is associated with which country: Belgium, South Africa or Canada? (Image: Getty)

Which former New Zealand prime minister is commemorated by a statue in the grounds of parliament? Anko is a house brand of what retail chain? If NZ was a state of the US, how would it rank in terms of size: third biggest, fifth biggest or ninth biggest? Where would you find the Magellanic Clouds? Oscar de la Renta attained fame as what: a boxer, a fashion designer or an architect? In the words of its national anthem, what country is “girt by sea”? By transposing two letters, what word meaning a dishonest person can be changed into one meaning a red-coloured cosmetic? What British band recorded a 1975 album called “Crisis? What Crisis?”? Poutine, a dish consisting of French fries and cheese curds topped with gravy, is associated with which country: Belgium, South Africa or Canada? Boot scooting is another term for what type of dancing?





Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].





















Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Richard Seddon; 2. Kmart; 3. Ninth biggest (between Colorado and Oregon); 4. In space; 5. A fashion designer; 6. Australia; 7. Rogue/rouge; 8. Supertramp; 9. Canada; 10. Line dancing.