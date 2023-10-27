- Jazz musician Louis Armstrong, footballer George Best, US President Ronald Reagan and explorer Marco Polo have all had what named after them?
- White Sunday, a day that honours children, is celebrated in what culture?
- What surname was shared by a 1960s female rock singer and a black composer dubbed the King of Ragtime?
- Abuja is the purpose-built capital city of what African country?
- What four-word saying means a dispute will be resolved more quickly if it’s not discussed any further?
- What valuable crop is attacked by the insect pest phylloxera?
- What colour is the jacket that’s traditionally awarded to the winner of the US Masters golf tournament?
- What NZ tramping track passes Anchorage Bay, Bark Bay and Awaroa Inlet?
- What teen-idol 1970s pop band from Scotland took their name from a little-known city in the US state of Michigan?
- What is the term for a yacht charter where no crew or provisions are provided?
Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Airports; 2. Samoan; 3. Joplin; 4. Nigeria; 5. Least said, soonest mended; 6. Grapes; 7. Green; 8. The Abel Tasman Coastal Track; 9. The Bay City Rollers; 10. Bareboat.