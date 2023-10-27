Jazz musician Louis Armstrong, footballer George Best (pictured), US President Ronald Reagan and explorer Marco Polo have all had what named after them? (Image: Getty)

Jazz musician Louis Armstrong, footballer George Best, US President Ronald Reagan and explorer Marco Polo have all had what named after them? White Sunday, a day that honours children, is celebrated in what culture? What surname was shared by a 1960s female rock singer and a black composer dubbed the King of Ragtime? Abuja is the purpose-built capital city of what African country? What four-word saying means a dispute will be resolved more quickly if it’s not discussed any further? What valuable crop is attacked by the insect pest phylloxera? What colour is the jacket that’s traditionally awarded to the winner of the US Masters golf tournament? What NZ tramping track passes Anchorage Bay, Bark Bay and Awaroa Inlet? What teen-idol 1970s pop band from Scotland took their name from a little-known city in the US state of Michigan? What is the term for a yacht charter where no crew or provisions are provided?





Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Airports; 2. Samoan; 3. Joplin; 4. Nigeria; 5. Least said, soonest mended; 6. Grapes; 7. Green; 8. The Abel Tasman Coastal Track; 9. The Bay City Rollers; 10. Bareboat.