What is the term for the projectile fired by a crossbow? (Image: Getty)

According to Māori mythology, what mountain had to flee after losing a fight with Mt Tongariro? What is the term for the projectile fired by a crossbow? The multinational pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline originated in what country? What was controversial about a dress worn by Lady Gaga in 2010? The musical genre known as hip hop originated in which city: New York, Los Angeles or Detroit? The worst bushfires in Australian history occurred in 2009 in which state? The American actor and comedian Paul Reubens created and portrayed what character? How many time pips are broadcast by Radio NZ at the start of each hour? If you landed at an international airport named after football star George Best, what city would you be in? Colac Bay is a popular surfing spot in what New Zealand region?





ANSWERS: 1. Mt Taranaki; 2. Bolt; 3. New Zealand; 4. It was made of raw meat; 5. New York; 6. Victoria; 7. Pee-wee Herman; 8. Six; 9. Belfast; 10. Southland.