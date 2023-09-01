- According to Māori mythology, what mountain had to flee after losing a fight with Mt Tongariro?
- What is the term for the projectile fired by a crossbow?
- The multinational pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline originated in what country?
- What was controversial about a dress worn by Lady Gaga in 2010?
- The musical genre known as hip hop originated in which city: New York, Los Angeles or Detroit?
- The worst bushfires in Australian history occurred in 2009 in which state?
- The American actor and comedian Paul Reubens created and portrayed what character?
- How many time pips are broadcast by Radio NZ at the start of each hour?
- If you landed at an international airport named after football star George Best, what city would you be in?
- Colac Bay is a popular surfing spot in what New Zealand region?
Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Mt Taranaki; 2. Bolt; 3. New Zealand; 4. It was made of raw meat; 5. New York; 6. Victoria; 7. Pee-wee Herman; 8. Six; 9. Belfast; 10. Southland.