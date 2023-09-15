- What Labour Party politician-turned-diplomat was New Zealand’s longest-serving woman MP, sitting in Parliament from 1984 till 1990 and again from 1993 till 2017?
- What does the W in George W Bush stand for: Wilbur, Warren or Walker?
- What Swiss city is the home of the Red Cross and the World Health Organisation?
- Which part of New Zealand has the Maori name Muriwhenua?
- What 1960 hit song by Ray Charles was adopted as the official state song of Georgia?
- What TV sitcom is set in a small town that a wealthy family bought as a joke?
- What small breed of dog has a French name meaning “butterfly” because of its distinctive ears?
- What now-standard menu item did McDonald’s launch to cater to Catholic diners in 1962?
- What car company produces models called the Picanto, the Seltos and the Sportage?
- Brad Pitt, Anna Paquin, Gary Oldman and Taika Waititi have all played what type of character?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Annette King; 2. Walker; 3. Geneva; 4. The Far North; 5. Georgia on my Mind; 6. Schitt’s Creek; 7. The papillon; 8. The Filet-O-Fish; 9. Kia; 10. Vampires.