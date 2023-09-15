Brad Pitt, Anna Paquin (pictured), Gary Oldman and Taika Waititi have all played what type of character? (Image: Getty)

What Labour Party politician-turned-diplomat was New Zealand’s longest-serving woman MP, sitting in Parliament from 1984 till 1990 and again from 1993 till 2017? What does the W in George W Bush stand for: Wilbur, Warren or Walker? What Swiss city is the home of the Red Cross and the World Health Organisation? Which part of New Zealand has the Maori name Muriwhenua? What 1960 hit song by Ray Charles was adopted as the official state song of Georgia? What TV sitcom is set in a small town that a wealthy family bought as a joke? What small breed of dog has a French name meaning “butterfly” because of its distinctive ears? What now-standard menu item did McDonald’s launch to cater to Catholic diners in 1962? What car company produces models called the Picanto, the Seltos and the Sportage? Brad Pitt, Anna Paquin, Gary Oldman and Taika Waititi have all played what type of character?





ANSWERS: 1. Annette King; 2. Walker; 3. Geneva; 4. The Far North; 5. Georgia on my Mind; 6. Schitt’s Creek; 7. The papillon; 8. The Filet-O-Fish; 9. Kia; 10. Vampires.