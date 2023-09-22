- In the 1996 movie “Fargo”, who won the first of her three Best Actress Oscars for her role as a pregnant police chief?
- What country had a 19th century king named Victor Emmanuel?
- What New Zealand city has suburbs named North East Valley, Musselburgh and Maori Hill?
- In a famous 17th century painting by Johannes Vermeer that inspired a novel and a film, what type of earrings was the subject wearing?
- Which is furthest north: Kerikeri, Katikati or Kawakawa?
- Her surname was Ashley and she co-founded an international textile design company. What was her first name?
- In what English city was an Ariana Grande concert targeted by a suicide bomber in 2017?
- In cuisine, what is the principal ingredient in duxelles: cheese, mushrooms or chicken?
- In which decade was the Auckland Harbour Bridge opened?
- What iconic structure was built in 1923 on the slopes of Mt Lee, overlooking Los Angeles?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Frances McDormand; 2. Italy; 3. Dunedin; 4. Pearl earrings; 5. Kerikeri; 6. Laura; 7. Manchester; 8. Mushrooms; 9. The 1950s; 10. The Hollywood sign.