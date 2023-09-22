In what English city was an Ariana Grande (pictured) concert targeted by a suicide bomber in 2017? (Image: Getty)

In the 1996 movie “Fargo”, who won the first of her three Best Actress Oscars for her role as a pregnant police chief? What country had a 19th century king named Victor Emmanuel? What New Zealand city has suburbs named North East Valley, Musselburgh and Maori Hill? In a famous 17th century painting by Johannes Vermeer that inspired a novel and a film, what type of earrings was the subject wearing? Which is furthest north: Kerikeri, Katikati or Kawakawa? Her surname was Ashley and she co-founded an international textile design company. What was her first name? In what English city was an Ariana Grande concert targeted by a suicide bomber in 2017? In cuisine, what is the principal ingredient in duxelles: cheese, mushrooms or chicken? In which decade was the Auckland Harbour Bridge opened? What iconic structure was built in 1923 on the slopes of Mt Lee, overlooking Los Angeles?





ANSWERS: 1. Frances McDormand; 2. Italy; 3. Dunedin; 4. Pearl earrings; 5. Kerikeri; 6. Laura; 7. Manchester; 8. Mushrooms; 9. The 1950s; 10. The Hollywood sign.