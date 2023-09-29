- What best-selling children’s picture book by Eric Carle had a picture of a green and red caterpillar on its cover?
- Albarino, arneis and tempranillo are types of what?
- Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman topped the pop charts in 2001 with a revival of what 1967 hit song?
- What New Zealand newspaper, first published in 1970, has the initials NBR?
- According to a biblical story, who was dead for four days before Jesus restored him to life?
- Bearnaise sauce is traditionally served with what meat?
- What famous brand, symbolic of Italy since 1946, has a name that means “wasp”?
- NZ has no native mammals – true or false?
- In a long-running cartoon series, what was the name of a cat that tried to catch a canary named Tweety?
- What breed of dog was created to flush out burrow-dwelling animals and has a German name meaning “badger dog”?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The Very Hungry Caterpillar; 2. Wine (and grapes); 3. Somethin’ Stupid; 4. National Business Review; 5. Lazarus; 6. Steak; 7. Vespa; 8. False; 9. Sylvester; 10. The dachshund.