- What is the capital of Libya?
- What is the only fish to have a prehensile tail?
- Who wrote the book About A Boy, which was later turned into a successful film starring Hugh Grant?
- Which American President was in office when America declared war on Germany in World War I?
- Which of the following colours does not appear on the Irish flag? White, yellow or orange?
- In ballet, a "pas de deux" is a dance for how many persons?
- Which product's 1987 TV adverts were backed by the songs Stand by Me and When a Man Loves a Woman?
- What Latin word is often used to mean "word for word"?
- In the famous Nintendo games, what is the name of Mario's brother?
- In what 1976 gangster film do children play the gangsters?
Scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Tripoli; 2. A seahorse; 3. Nick Hornby; 4. Woodrow Wilson; 5. Yellow; 6. Two; 7. Levis 501 jeans; 8. Verbatim; 9. Luigi; 10. Bugsy Malone.
