What is the capital of Libya? What is the only fish to have a prehensile tail? Who wrote the book About A Boy, which was later turned into a successful film starring Hugh Grant? Which American President was in office when America declared war on Germany in World War I? Which of the following colours does not appear on the Irish flag? White, yellow or orange? In ballet, a "pas de deux" is a dance for how many persons? Which product's 1987 TV adverts were backed by the songs Stand by Me and When a Man Loves a Woman ? What Latin word is often used to mean "word for word"? In the famous Nintendo games, what is the name of Mario's brother? In what 1976 gangster film do children play the gangsters?

























































ANSWERS: 1. Tripoli; 2. A seahorse; 3. Nick Hornby; 4. Woodrow Wilson; 5. Yellow; 6. Two; 7. Levis 501 jeans; 8. Verbatim; 9. Luigi; 10. Bugsy Malone.

