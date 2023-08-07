- What famous American crooner began his career as a singing waiter in Italian restaurants?
- A huntsman is a type of what?
- Who represented Fiji in the shot put, discus and hammer throw at the 1974 Commonwealth Games and later became a controversial politician?
- Who’s the oldest: Michael Caine, Shirley MacLaine or Clint Eastwood?
- From what language do we get the words vigilante, vanilla, stampede and patio?
- What type of poem was inspired by autumn, melancholy, a nightingale and a Grecian urn?
- Iron oxide is more commonly known as what?
- Who was the US president at the time of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York’s World Trade Centre?
- In the movie “Barbie”, who plays Ken?
- Private Leonard Manning, the first New Zealand soldier to die in action since the Vietnam War, was killed in 2000 in what country?
Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Tony Bennett; 2. Spider; 3. Sitiveni Rabuka (now prime minister of Fiji); 4. Clint Eastwood (93); 5. Spanish; 6. An ode; 7. Rust; 8. George W Bush; 9. Ryan Gosling; 10. East Timor (now called Timor Leste).