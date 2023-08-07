What famous American crooner began his career as a singing waiter in Italian restaurants? A huntsman is a type of what? Who represented Fiji in the shot put, discus and hammer throw at the 1974 Commonwealth Games and later became a controversial politician? Who’s the oldest: Michael Caine, Shirley MacLaine or Clint Eastwood? From what language do we get the words vigilante, vanilla, stampede and patio? What type of poem was inspired by autumn, melancholy, a nightingale and a Grecian urn? Iron oxide is more commonly known as what? Who was the US president at the time of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York’s World Trade Centre? In the movie “Barbie”, who plays Ken? Private Leonard Manning, the first New Zealand soldier to die in action since the Vietnam War, was killed in 2000 in what country?





Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].





















Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Tony Bennett; 2. Spider; 3. Sitiveni Rabuka (now prime minister of Fiji); 4. Clint Eastwood (93); 5. Spanish; 6. An ode; 7. Rust; 8. George W Bush; 9. Ryan Gosling; 10. East Timor (now called Timor Leste).