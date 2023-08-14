What Auckland suburb took its name from a tree that King Charles II of England hid in to avoid capture in 1651? (Image: Getty)

What 1960 book made the author Barry Crump famous and remained New Zealand’s best-selling title for several years? What word can follow dress, winner’s or sewing? What provincial NZ city has a sports venue – named after a former mayor – named Semenoff Stadium? What country boasts eight of the world’s 10 tallest mountains? On a map of London, what word follows Petticoat, Brick and Park? The phrase “down a rabbit hole” was inspired by what famous work of fiction? What is the official state religion of Sri Lanka? What Auckland suburb took its name from a tree that King Charles II of England hid in to avoid capture in 1651? In the US, the drug pentobarbital is controversially used for what? Who is the longest-serving National MP in the current Parliament?





Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].





















Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. A Good Keen Man; 2. Circle; 3. Whangarei; 4. Nepal; 5. Lane; 6. Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland; 7. Buddhism; 8. Royal Oak; 9. To execute criminals; 10. Gerry Brownlee.