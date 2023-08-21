Freddy Krueger (pictured), who frequently features in “Greatest Villain” lists, was a character in what series of films? (Image: Getty)

What first name is shared by a member of the Rolling Stones, the governor of Florida and Harry Potter’s best friend? What colour has an Italian name that translates as “baked earth”? What was the name of a magician with supernatural powers who featured in comic strips from 1934 till 2013? South Islanders call them cribs. What term is used in the North Island? In what country did a resistance movement called the Home Army mount an uprising against German occupation in 1944? Bechamel sauce is a common ingredient in which pasta dish? What instrument features in the Pink Panther Theme: a saxophone, a piano accordion or an electric organ? What country has an electronic visitor authorisation system known as ESTA? Freddy Krueger, who frequently features in “Greatest Villain” lists, was a character in what series of films? What Canadian province lies between Ontario and Saskatchewan?





ANSWERS: 1. Ron; 2. Terracotta; 3. Mandrake; 4. Baches; 5. Poland; 6. Lasagne; 7. A saxophone; 8. The US; 9. A Nightmare on Elm Street; 10. Manitoba.