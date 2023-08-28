- Which was the last country on earth to be settled by humans?
- What book from the Old Testament of the Bible was the source of a word meaning a mass departure of people?
- The Titanic was built in what city?
- What fashionable district in the West End of London gave its name to a group of early 20th-century writers that included Virginia Woolf and EM Forster?
- What sport was the subject of the 2017 film “The Battle of the Sexes”?
- Besides malt, hops and water, what essential ingredient is required for the brewing of beer?
- What British comedy actor played the title role in the 1981 film “Arthur”?
- Los Alamos, where the first atom bomb was developed, is in which American state?
- What is New Zealand’s highest denomination banknote?
- What are ketones – chemicals that break down body fat, components in paint or a type of dietary fibre?
ANSWERS: 1. New Zealand; 2. The Book of Exodus; 3. Belfast; 4. Bloomsbury; 5. Tennis; 6. Yeast; 7. Dudley Moore; 8. New Mexico; 9. The $100 note; 10. Chemicals that break down body fat.