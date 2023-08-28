Los Alamos, where the first atom bomb was developed, is in which American state? (Image: Getty)

Which was the last country on earth to be settled by humans? What book from the Old Testament of the Bible was the source of a word meaning a mass departure of people? The Titanic was built in what city? What fashionable district in the West End of London gave its name to a group of early 20th-century writers that included Virginia Woolf and EM Forster? What sport was the subject of the 2017 film “The Battle of the Sexes”? Besides malt, hops and water, what essential ingredient is required for the brewing of beer? What British comedy actor played the title role in the 1981 film “Arthur”? Los Alamos, where the first atom bomb was developed, is in which American state? What is New Zealand’s highest denomination banknote? What are ketones – chemicals that break down body fat, components in paint or a type of dietary fibre?





ANSWERS: 1. New Zealand; 2. The Book of Exodus; 3. Belfast; 4. Bloomsbury; 5. Tennis; 6. Yeast; 7. Dudley Moore; 8. New Mexico; 9. The $100 note; 10. Chemicals that break down body fat.