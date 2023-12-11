- What famous song starts with the line, “Sometimes it’s hard to be a woman”?
- In which NZ region would you find the Gimblett Gravels?
- The American industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie was born in what country?
- Which Australian coin is dodecagonal or 12-sided?
- The Italian Angelo Giuseppe Roncalli, born in 1881, rose to what high office?
- Why is silver iodide released from aircraft?
- In terms of time, how far ahead of New Zealand are the Chatham Islands: 30 minutes, 45 minutes or one hour?
- What fictional character said, “Bah, humbug”?
- In what popular TV comedy series did the characters patronise a diner called Arnold’s Drive-In?
- What is the English translation of the Latin phrase “Vivat regina”?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Stand By Your Man; 2. Hawke’s Bay; 3. Scotland; 4. The 50 cent piece; 5. Pope; 6. To encourage rain; 7. 45 minutes; 8. Ebenezer Scrooge; 9. Happy Days; 10. Long live the queen.