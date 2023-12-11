The American industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie was born in what country? (Image: Getty)

What famous song starts with the line, “Sometimes it’s hard to be a woman”? In which NZ region would you find the Gimblett Gravels? The American industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie was born in what country? Which Australian coin is dodecagonal or 12-sided? The Italian Angelo Giuseppe Roncalli, born in 1881, rose to what high office? Why is silver iodide released from aircraft? In terms of time, how far ahead of New Zealand are the Chatham Islands: 30 minutes, 45 minutes or one hour? What fictional character said, “Bah, humbug”? In what popular TV comedy series did the characters patronise a diner called Arnold’s Drive-In? What is the English translation of the Latin phrase “Vivat regina”?

































Please scroll down for the answers:

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ANSWERS: 1. Stand By Your Man; 2. Hawke’s Bay; 3. Scotland; 4. The 50 cent piece; 5. Pope; 6. To encourage rain; 7. 45 minutes; 8. Ebenezer Scrooge; 9. Happy Days; 10. Long live the queen.