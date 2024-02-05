- Who sang the line, “We can be heroes just for one day”?
- What Auckland suburb took its name from three local volcanic peaks named after figures in a biblical Christmas story?
- What does a garrulous person tend to do too much: eat, talk or start arguments?
- What young English violinist recorded a 1989 version of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons that became one of the best-selling classical records of all time?
- Which North Island electorate has National MP Louise Upston represented since 2008?
- “Bring Him Home” is a song from what hit musical?
- What Italian dish resembles an omelette and has a name that roughly translates as “fried”?
- In what Central Otago township would you find the historic Vulcan Hotel?
- What 1989 hit film starred Sally Field, Dolly Parton and Shirley MacLaine and was set in a Louisiana beauty salon?
- In which decade was Agatha Christie’s first detective novel published?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. David Bowie; 2. Three Kings; 3. Talk; 4. Nigel Kennedy; 5. Taupo; 6. Les Miserables; 7. The frittata; 8. St Bathans; 9. Steel Magnolias; 10. The 1920s.