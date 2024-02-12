- What NZ politician campaigned on the slogan “New Zealand the way you want it”?
- The French company Selmer makes what: cigarettes, musical instruments or bicycles?
- What type of diet is modelled on prehistoric eating habits?
- Which English king ordered the dissolution of Catholic monasteries in the 16th century?
- Which American airline’s planes display a logo showing a smiling Inuit man?
- Glasto is a colloquial British name for what annual event?
- Country music supergroup the Highwaymen consisted of Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Waylon Jennings and who else?
- Misophonia is an acute sensitivity to what: smell, bright lights or noise?
- The cities of Chartres, Winchester and Milan are famous for what type of building?
- Jorge Sandoval is a New Zealand promoter of what sport?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Robert Muldoon; 2. Musical instruments; 3. The paleo diet; 4. Henry VIII; 5. Alaska Airlines; 6. The Glastonbury Festival; 7. Johnny Cash; 8. Noise; 9. Cathedrals; 10. Cycling