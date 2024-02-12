  1. What NZ politician campaigned on the slogan “New Zealand the way you want it”?
  2. The French company Selmer makes what: cigarettes, musical instruments or bicycles?
  3. What type of diet is modelled on prehistoric eating habits?
  4. Which English king ordered the dissolution of Catholic monasteries in the 16th century?
  5. Which American airline’s planes display a logo showing a smiling Inuit man?
  6. Glasto is a colloquial British name for what annual event?
  7. Country music supergroup the Highwaymen consisted of Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Waylon Jennings and who else?
  8. Misophonia is an acute sensitivity to what: smell, bright lights or noise?
  9. The cities of Chartres, Winchester and Milan are famous for what type of building?
  10. Jorge Sandoval is a New Zealand promoter of what sport?














ANSWERS: 1. Robert Muldoon; 2. Musical instruments; 3. The paleo diet; 4. Henry VIII; 5. Alaska Airlines; 6. The Glastonbury Festival; 7. Johnny Cash; 8. Noise; 9. Cathedrals; 10. Cycling