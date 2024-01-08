Record producer Robert Lange, former husband of singer Shania Twain, is better known by what nickname? (Images: Getty)

In which provincial NZ city would you find an amusement park known as Splash Planet? The Douro Valley, famous for its vineyards, is in what country? Record producer Robert Lange, former husband of singer Shania Twain, is better known by what nickname? What animated children’s TV series had a title character named Dora Marquez? Former assistant All Blacks coach Sir Wayne Smith played 17 tests for NZ in which position: flanker, first five-eighth or fullback? The Golan Heights are located on Israel’s border with what country? In the action thriller novel and film “The Taking of Pelham 123”, what is Pelham 123? The skin condition herpes simplex type 1 is more commonly known as what? What British TV panel show is hosted by the comedian Jimmy Carr? Joaquin Rodrigo’s classical composition “Concerto de Aranjuez” was written for what solo instrument?

























ANSWERS: 1. Hastings; 2. Portugal; 3. Mutt; 4. Dora the Explorer; 5. First five-eighth; 6. Syria; 7. A train; 8. Cold sores; 9. 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown; 10. The guitar.