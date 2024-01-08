- In which provincial NZ city would you find an amusement park known as Splash Planet?
- The Douro Valley, famous for its vineyards, is in what country?
- Record producer Robert Lange, former husband of singer Shania Twain, is better known by what nickname?
- What animated children’s TV series had a title character named Dora Marquez?
- Former assistant All Blacks coach Sir Wayne Smith played 17 tests for NZ in which position: flanker, first five-eighth or fullback?
- The Golan Heights are located on Israel’s border with what country?
- In the action thriller novel and film “The Taking of Pelham 123”, what is Pelham 123?
- The skin condition herpes simplex type 1 is more commonly known as what?
- What British TV panel show is hosted by the comedian Jimmy Carr?
- Joaquin Rodrigo’s classical composition “Concerto de Aranjuez” was written for what solo instrument?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Hastings; 2. Portugal; 3. Mutt; 4. Dora the Explorer; 5. First five-eighth; 6. Syria; 7. A train; 8. Cold sores; 9. 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown; 10. The guitar.