- Which movie came first: “Blade Runner”, “The Terminator” or “Mad Max”?
- What name is shared by a South Island jam manufacturer and an Auckland-based men’s fashion brand?
- In the building trade, what word can follow coach, ring and carriage?
- In a 1978 musical movie, who sang the words “I’ve got chills, they’re multiplying”?
- What is the main river that flows into Sydney Harbour?
- Cardinals, Poneke-Kilbirnie and Hutt Valley Dodgers play in an intercity competition in which sport: basketball, football or softball?
- Complete the following line from Isaac Newton: “If I have seen further [than others], it is by …”
- Who is the MP for Rongotai?
- What was the occupation of John Wilkes Booth, who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln?
- In which modern country would you find the site of the ancient city of Babylon: Lebanon, Egypt or Iraq?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Mad Max; 2. Barkers/Barker’s; 3. Bolt; 4. John Travolta; 5. The Parramatta River; 6. Softball; 7. Standing on the shoulders of giants; 8. Julie-Anne Genter; 9. Actor; 10. Iraq.