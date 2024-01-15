What name is shared by a South Island jam manufacturer and an Auckland-based men’s fashion brand? (Image: Getty)

Which movie came first: “Blade Runner”, “The Terminator” or “Mad Max”? What name is shared by a South Island jam manufacturer and an Auckland-based men’s fashion brand? In the building trade, what word can follow coach, ring and carriage? In a 1978 musical movie, who sang the words “I’ve got chills, they’re multiplying”? What is the main river that flows into Sydney Harbour? Cardinals, Poneke-Kilbirnie and Hutt Valley Dodgers play in an intercity competition in which sport: basketball, football or softball? Complete the following line from Isaac Newton: “If I have seen further [than others], it is by …” Who is the MP for Rongotai? What was the occupation of John Wilkes Booth, who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln? In which modern country would you find the site of the ancient city of Babylon: Lebanon, Egypt or Iraq?





































ANSWERS: 1. Mad Max; 2. Barkers/Barker’s; 3. Bolt; 4. John Travolta; 5. The Parramatta River; 6. Softball; 7. Standing on the shoulders of giants; 8. Julie-Anne Genter; 9. Actor; 10. Iraq.