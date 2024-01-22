  1. Which former New Zealand politician is a member of an international group of influential senior public figures known as the Elders: John Key, Helen Clark or Jim Bolger?
  2. What high-profile organisation has the phone number 0800 80 10 80?
  3. Which movie has been shown most often on American television: “Jaws”, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” or “The Wizard of Oz”?
  4. Which country has the largest Muslim population in Europe?
  5. The tune “Music Box Dancer”, a No. 2 hit in NZ in 1979, was played on what instrument?
  6. In what sport do competitors chase, attack, draft and break away?
  7. What NZ and Australian word is defined as meaning a lout or hooligan, especially a young male who drives recklessly?
  8. What word can precede weight, end and centre?
  9. Labour MP Tangi Utikere is a former deputy mayor of what North Island city?
  10. Bristol Cream is a type of what?













Please scroll down for the answers:




























































































































 

ANSWERS: 1. Helen Clark; 2. NewstalkZB; 3. The Wizard of Oz; 4. France; 5. The piano; 6. Cycling; 7. Hoon; 8. Dead; 9. Palmerston North; 10. Sherry.