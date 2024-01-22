- Which former New Zealand politician is a member of an international group of influential senior public figures known as the Elders: John Key, Helen Clark or Jim Bolger?
- What high-profile organisation has the phone number 0800 80 10 80?
- Which movie has been shown most often on American television: “Jaws”, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” or “The Wizard of Oz”?
- Which country has the largest Muslim population in Europe?
- The tune “Music Box Dancer”, a No. 2 hit in NZ in 1979, was played on what instrument?
- In what sport do competitors chase, attack, draft and break away?
- What NZ and Australian word is defined as meaning a lout or hooligan, especially a young male who drives recklessly?
- What word can precede weight, end and centre?
- Labour MP Tangi Utikere is a former deputy mayor of what North Island city?
- Bristol Cream is a type of what?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Helen Clark; 2. NewstalkZB; 3. The Wizard of Oz; 4. France; 5. The piano; 6. Cycling; 7. Hoon; 8. Dead; 9. Palmerston North; 10. Sherry.