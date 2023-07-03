Which member of the British royal family has the title Princess Royal? (Image: Getty)

1. What hit song began with the line, “You walked into the party like you were walking onto a yacht”?

2. In what American city was George Floyd murdered by a police officer in 2020?

3. What New Zealand sports star was married in Seoul’s Myeongdong Cathedral last year?

4. In an annual contest at Coopers Hill, England, what do entrants chase down a steep hill?

5. Which Super Rugby team is sponsored by farming technology company the Gallagher Group?

6. What chronic neurological disorder is known by the initials MND?

7. What word can follow musical, news or agenda?

8. What actress won world fame for her performance in the 1930 German film ‘The Blue Angel’?

9. Halloumi cheese originated on what island?

10. Which member of the British royal family has the title Princess Royal?





The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance of winning a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].

















Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. You’re So Vain, by Carly Simon; 2. Minneapolis; 3. Lydia Ko; 4. Wheels of cheese; 5. The Chiefs; 6. Motor neurone disease; 7. Item(s); 8. Marlene Dietrich; 9. Cyprus; 10. Princess Anne.