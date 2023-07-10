- Radio station 1XX, which was named Local Station of the Year in the recent NZ Radio Awards, broadcasts from which town: Taupo, Queenstown or Whakatane?
- A peak called Corvocado overlooks what city?
- What does the firm Forsyth Barr provide: legal services, investment advice or real estate sales?
- What domesticated animal has the scientific name equus asinus?
- On what American island would you find the exclusive resort area known as the Hamptons?
- What four-legged canine predator, an import from the Northern Hemisphere, is found in Australia but not in NZ?
- What was the former name of the telecommunications company One NZ?
- Nobby Clark is the mayor of what New Zealand city?
- By adding one letter, what word meaning a power cut can be changed to one meaning a reaction of shock and anger?
- What famous biblical figure succeeded David as King of Israel?
ANSWERS: 1. Whakatane; 2. Rio de Janeiro; 3. Investment advice; 4. The donkey; 5. Long Island; 6. The fox; 7. Vodafone; 8. Invercargill; 9. Outage/outrage; 10. Solomon.