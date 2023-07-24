- Brian Edwards, Kevin Milne, Carol Hirschfeld, and Alison Mau have all been hosts on what TV show?
- Who created the character Jemima Puddle-Duck?
- Emily Drumm was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2006 for services to what sport?
- Which part of the body is affected by the condition known as astigmatism?
- Complete the list of four colours used in colour printing: cyan, magenta, black and …
- In British politics, what party has the initials SNP?
- In what country were former All Black Jerry Collins and his partner Alana Madill killed in a car crash in 2015?
- Complete the following advertising slogan: “Cats prefer …”
- What microscopic, single-cell organism is necessary for the making of wine, beer and bread?
- In the TV series ‘Borgen’, what office was held by the title character?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Fair Go; 2. Beatrix Potter; 3. Women’s cricket; 4. The eyes; 5. Yellow; 6. The Scottish National Party; 7. France; 8. Chef; 9. Yeast; 10. Prime minister of Denmark.