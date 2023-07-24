In what country was former All Black Jerry Collins (pictured) and his partner Alana Madill killed in a car crash in 2015? (Image: Getty)

Brian Edwards, Kevin Milne, Carol Hirschfeld, and Alison Mau have all been hosts on what TV show? Who created the character Jemima Puddle-Duck? Emily Drumm was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2006 for services to what sport? Which part of the body is affected by the condition known as astigmatism? Complete the list of four colours used in colour printing: cyan, magenta, black and … In British politics, what party has the initials SNP? In what country were former All Black Jerry Collins and his partner Alana Madill killed in a car crash in 2015? Complete the following advertising slogan: “Cats prefer …” What microscopic, single-cell organism is necessary for the making of wine, beer and bread? In the TV series ‘Borgen’, what office was held by the title character?





Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Fair Go; 2. Beatrix Potter; 3. Women’s cricket; 4. The eyes; 5. Yellow; 6. The Scottish National Party; 7. France; 8. Chef; 9. Yeast; 10. Prime minister of Denmark.



