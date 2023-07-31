Which is the title of Canada’s national anthem: ‘O Canada’, ‘The Maple Leaf Waltz’ or ‘Land of the Caribou’? (Image: Getty)

Which movie was rated the greatest screen epic of all time by the American Film Institute: ‘Titanic’, ‘Gone with the Wind’ or ‘Lawrence of Arabia’? What two cities are connected by a train called Te Huia? What was the nationality of the artist Edvard Munch, famous for his painting ‘The Scream’? Slugs and snails are classified as what type of animal? What 17th-century painter had the surname van Rijn but was better known by his first name? The island of Jura is part of which country: Spain, Croatia or Britain? What national sporting goods chain is owned by the same company that owns Briscoes? Amazon, Boeing and Starbucks all originated in which American city? New Zealand newspaper columnist Mary Holm specialises in what subject? Which is the title of Canada’s national anthem: ‘O Canada’, ‘The Maple Leaf Waltz’ or ‘Land of the Caribou’?





ANSWERS: 1. Lawrence of Arabia; 2. Hamilton and Auckland; 3. Norwegian; 4. Gastropods; 5. Rembrandt; 6. Britain; 7. Rebel Sport; 8. Seattle; 9. Investment; 10. O Canada.