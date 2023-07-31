- Which movie was rated the greatest screen epic of all time by the American Film Institute: ‘Titanic’, ‘Gone with the Wind’ or ‘Lawrence of Arabia’?
- What two cities are connected by a train called Te Huia?
- What was the nationality of the artist Edvard Munch, famous for his painting ‘The Scream’?
- Slugs and snails are classified as what type of animal?
- What 17th-century painter had the surname van Rijn but was better known by his first name?
- The island of Jura is part of which country: Spain, Croatia or Britain?
- What national sporting goods chain is owned by the same company that owns Briscoes?
- Amazon, Boeing and Starbucks all originated in which American city?
- New Zealand newspaper columnist Mary Holm specialises in what subject?
- Which is the title of Canada’s national anthem: ‘O Canada’, ‘The Maple Leaf Waltz’ or ‘Land of the Caribou’?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Lawrence of Arabia; 2. Hamilton and Auckland; 3. Norwegian; 4. Gastropods; 5. Rembrandt; 6. Britain; 7. Rebel Sport; 8. Seattle; 9. Investment; 10. O Canada.