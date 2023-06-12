- Who sang the line, “Take your protein pills and put your helmet on”?
- In motorsport, what is the term for an official who ensures that vehicles comply with the regulations?
- Why did 66 countries boycott the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games?
- What strategically important strait separates the Persian Gulf from the open ocean?
- In what NZ city would you visit the Hundertwasser Art Centre?
- Jamaican Blue Mountain, Ethiopian Sidamo and Guatemalan Antigua are varieties of what?
- Cricket bats are traditionally made from what wood?
- What London street featured in stories by Arthur Conon Doyle and a hit song by Gerry Rafferty?
- What is the German equivalent of the English title “Miss”?
- Crohn’s disease affects which part of the body: the lungs, the digestive tract or the brain?
The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today.
For a chance of winning a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. David Bowie (in ‘Space Oddity’); 2. Scrutineer; 3. Because of the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan; 4. The Strait of Hormuz; 5. Whangarei; 6. Coffee; 7. Willow; 8. Baker St; 9. Fraulein; 10. The digestive tract.