Who sang the line, “Take your protein pills and put your helmet on”? In motorsport, what is the term for an official who ensures that vehicles comply with the regulations? Why did 66 countries boycott the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games? What strategically important strait separates the Persian Gulf from the open ocean? In what NZ city would you visit the Hundertwasser Art Centre? Jamaican Blue Mountain, Ethiopian Sidamo and Guatemalan Antigua are varieties of what? Cricket bats are traditionally made from what wood? What London street featured in stories by Arthur Conon Doyle and a hit song by Gerry Rafferty? What is the German equivalent of the English title “Miss”? Crohn’s disease affects which part of the body: the lungs, the digestive tract or the brain?

ANSWERS: 1. David Bowie (in ‘Space Oddity’); 2. Scrutineer; 3. Because of the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan; 4. The Strait of Hormuz; 5. Whangarei; 6. Coffee; 7. Willow; 8. Baker St; 9. Fraulein; 10. The digestive tract.