- Prime minister Chris Hipkins is the MP for what electorate?
- What American band recorded a best-selling 1978 album called ‘Parallel Lines’?
- What is the English translation of the French phrase “a cinq heures”?
- What notable Christchurch building was designed by the Japanese architect Shigeru Ban and opened in 2013?
- What is the Italian term for a motorway?
- Who played the lead role (and sang the title song) in the classic musical ‘Singing in the Rain’: Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire or Gene Kelly?
- What has lugs, a bezel and a crown?
- Which novel by Charles Dickens included a villain named Bill Sikes?
- President Joe Biden has his main private home in what state?
- In the Adventures of Tintin, what character had an ancestral home named Marlinspike Hall?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Remutaka; 2. Blondie; 3. At five o’clock; 4. The transitional (aka “cardboard”) cathedral; 5. Autostrada; 6. Gene Kelly; 7. A watch; 8. Oliver Twist; 9. Delaware; 10. Captain Haddock.