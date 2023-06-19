Who played the lead role (and sang the title song) in the classic musical ‘Singing in the Rain’: Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire (pictured) or Gene Kelly? (Image: Getty)

Prime minister Chris Hipkins is the MP for what electorate? What American band recorded a best-selling 1978 album called ‘Parallel Lines’? What is the English translation of the French phrase “a cinq heures”? What notable Christchurch building was designed by the Japanese architect Shigeru Ban and opened in 2013? What is the Italian term for a motorway? Who played the lead role (and sang the title song) in the classic musical ‘Singing in the Rain’: Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire or Gene Kelly? What has lugs, a bezel and a crown? Which novel by Charles Dickens included a villain named Bill Sikes? President Joe Biden has his main private home in what state? In the Adventures of Tintin, what character had an ancestral home named Marlinspike Hall?

The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today.

For a chance of winning a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].





































Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Remutaka; 2. Blondie; 3. At five o’clock; 4. The transitional (aka “cardboard”) cathedral; 5. Autostrada; 6. Gene Kelly; 7. A watch; 8. Oliver Twist; 9. Delaware; 10. Captain Haddock.