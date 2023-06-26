- In what New Zealand city would you find a plaque commemorating the Battle of Boulcott’s Farm in 1846?
- What word can precede centre, heat and end?
- Which country has the world’s third-largest economy (after the US and China)?
- In Auckland, who or what is the White Lady?
- What NZ political organisation published a newspaper called the People’s Voice?
- Which Tom is older – Cruise or Hanks?
- What famous 20th-century British author chose a nom-de-plume that combined the name of England’s patron saint with that of his favourite river?
- What is India’s unit of currency?
- What unusual quality attracts tourists to the West Coast’s Lake Matheson?
- What opera by Georges Bizet is set in Seville and includes the Toreador Song?
The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today.
For a chance of winning a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Lower Hutt; 2. Dead; 3. Japan; 4. A food truck (once known as a pie cart); 5. The Communist Party; 6. Hanks; 7. George Orwell; 8. The rupee; 9. The reflected view of Aoraki/Mt Cook; 10. Carmen.