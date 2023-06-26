What is India’s unit of currency? (Image: Getty)

In what New Zealand city would you find a plaque commemorating the Battle of Boulcott’s Farm in 1846? What word can precede centre, heat and end? Which country has the world’s third-largest economy (after the US and China)? In Auckland, who or what is the White Lady? What NZ political organisation published a newspaper called the People’s Voice? Which Tom is older – Cruise or Hanks? What famous 20th-century British author chose a nom-de-plume that combined the name of England’s patron saint with that of his favourite river? What is India’s unit of currency? What unusual quality attracts tourists to the West Coast’s Lake Matheson? What opera by Georges Bizet is set in Seville and includes the Toreador Song?





Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Lower Hutt; 2. Dead; 3. Japan; 4. A food truck (once known as a pie cart); 5. The Communist Party; 6. Hanks; 7. George Orwell; 8. The rupee; 9. The reflected view of Aoraki/Mt Cook; 10. Carmen.