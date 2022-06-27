  1. What deep-fried chicken dish took its name from the city in New York State where it originated?
  2. In Britain, who are Rishi Sunak, Priti Patel, Sajid Javid and Kwasi Kartweng?
  3. What are the three main towns in the King Country?
  4. What famous institution was established in the town of Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1636?
  5. What word of Latin origin means a large garden or park planted in a variety of specimen trees?
  6. Count von Count, Meryl Sheep and Elmo are characters in what TV series?
  7. Abba, the Byrds and the Hollies all had hit songs in which the same word occurred three times in the title. What were they?
  8. The US presidential retreat Camp David is in which state: Virginia, New Jersey or Maryland?
  9. What European country is divided into 26 states called cantons?
  10. The Italian car maker Fabbricca Italiana Automobili di Torino shortened its name to what?

 














ANSWERS: 1. Buffalo wings; 2. Cabinet ministers; 3. Te Awamutu, Te Kuiti and Otorohanga; 4. Harvard University; 5. Arboretum; 6. Sesame Street; 7. Money Money Money, Turn Turn Turn and Stop Stop Stop; 8. Maryland; 9. Switzerland; 10. Fiat.