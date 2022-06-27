- What deep-fried chicken dish took its name from the city in New York State where it originated?
- In Britain, who are Rishi Sunak, Priti Patel, Sajid Javid and Kwasi Kartweng?
- What are the three main towns in the King Country?
- What famous institution was established in the town of Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1636?
- What word of Latin origin means a large garden or park planted in a variety of specimen trees?
- Count von Count, Meryl Sheep and Elmo are characters in what TV series?
- Abba, the Byrds and the Hollies all had hit songs in which the same word occurred three times in the title. What were they?
- The US presidential retreat Camp David is in which state: Virginia, New Jersey or Maryland?
- What European country is divided into 26 states called cantons?
- The Italian car maker Fabbricca Italiana Automobili di Torino shortened its name to what?
ANSWERS: 1. Buffalo wings; 2. Cabinet ministers; 3. Te Awamutu, Te Kuiti and Otorohanga; 4. Harvard University; 5. Arboretum; 6. Sesame Street; 7. Money Money Money, Turn Turn Turn and Stop Stop Stop; 8. Maryland; 9. Switzerland; 10. Fiat.