What veteran British pop star is still on a world farewell tour that began in September 2018? What does a horologist make? Gelflings were characters in what 1982 fantasy movie directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz? Rugby league team the Panthers are based in what Western Sydney suburb? Which country has, on average, the world’s tallest people: the United States, Kenya or the Netherlands? What actress appeared on the cover of the very first Playboy magazine? What famous South Island high country sheep station took its name from an ancient region that is now part of Iraq? What do Ben Noll and Chris Brandolino do for a living? What was the first name of the central character played by Sarah Jessica Parker in the TV series Sex and the City? In Bingo and Housie, the word “trombones” denotes what double-digit number?





ANSWERS: 1. Elton John; 2. Watches or clocks; 3. The Dark Crystal; 4. Penrith; 5. The Netherlands; 6. Marilyn Monroe; 7. Mesopotamia; 8. They are meteorologists; 9. Carrie; 10. 76.