- What veteran British pop star is still on a world farewell tour that began in September 2018?
- What does a horologist make?
- Gelflings were characters in what 1982 fantasy movie directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz?
- Rugby league team the Panthers are based in what Western Sydney suburb?
- Which country has, on average, the world’s tallest people: the United States, Kenya or the Netherlands?
- What actress appeared on the cover of the very first Playboy magazine?
- What famous South Island high country sheep station took its name from an ancient region that is now part of Iraq?
- What do Ben Noll and Chris Brandolino do for a living?
- What was the first name of the central character played by Sarah Jessica Parker in the TV series Sex and the City?
- In Bingo and Housie, the word “trombones” denotes what double-digit number?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Elton John; 2. Watches or clocks; 3. The Dark Crystal; 4. Penrith; 5. The Netherlands; 6. Marilyn Monroe; 7. Mesopotamia; 8. They are meteorologists; 9. Carrie; 10. 76.