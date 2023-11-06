- Who claimed to have had sex for the first time in a field behind an English pub in 2001?
- What company’s advertisements promised “a glass and a half in every one”?
- What two veteran pop stars – one English, one American – performed together on a series of global tours between 1994 and 2009 that were billed as “Face to Face”?
- Complete the title of a box-office hit movie from 2000: “Crouching Tiger, ... ”
- Who lived first: Confucius, Aristotle or Jesus Christ?
- What two towns in the Nelson region share their names with inner-city suburbs (and Australian Rules football clubs) in Melbourne?
- What former No. 1 women’s tennis star has a surname that is also the name of a Japanese city?
- In a nursery rhyme, who found the cupboard bare?
- According to British politician Sir Clement Freud, what country was shut when he visited?
- What is the English name of the Whanganui lake known by Maori as Rotokawau?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Prince Harry; 2. Cadbury’s; 3. Elton John and Billy Joel; 4. Hidden Dragon; 5. Confucius; 6. Richmond and Collingwood; 7. Naomi Osaka; 8. Old Mother Hubbard; 9. New Zealand; 10. Virginia Lake.