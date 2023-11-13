- What chronic sleep disorder causes overwhelming daytime drowsiness?
- What chart-topping American pop band of the 1960s took their name from an amphibious reptile?
- Who wrote the recently published best-selling memoir The Woman in Me?
- In what craft would you have heard the terms slug, galley, chase, flong and stone?
- In what country would you walk a route known as the Annapurna Circuit?
- How did the New Zealand sporting heroes Anthony Wilding (tennis) and Dave Gallaher (rugby) die?
- What meat is used to make the Italian sausage called mortadella?
- What famous American clarinet player and jazz band leader was born Arthur Jacob Arshawsky?
- Daniel Arap Moi was president of what country?
- What woman served as mayor of Christchurch from 1989 till 1998 and later made a comeback as deputy mayor?
Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Narcolepsy; 2. The Turtles; 3. Britney Spears; 4. Printing; 5. Nepal; 6. They were killed in the First World War; 7. Pork; 8. Artie Shaw; 9. Kenya; 10. Vicki Buck.