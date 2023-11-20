- Contrary to its name, what is the colour of the aircraft fight recorder known as a black box?
- What plant was named after the German botanist Friedrich Freese?
- What is the term for the connective tissue that acts as a shock absorber between bones?
- What highly visible installations are made by the Danish company Vestas?
- What colour was the Mini in the classic NZ film “Goodbye Pork Pie”?
- What was the origin of the line “The spirit is willing but the flesh is weak”: the Bible, William Shakespeare or Mahatma Gandhi?
- What hit film of 1975 was set on the fictional Amity Island?
- What first name was shared by an actor with the surname Kinski and a Nazi war criminal with the surname Barbie?
- Which is New Zealand’s second-largest inland city (after Hamilton)?
- Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton became lovers during the making of what epic film?
Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Orange; 2. The freesia; 3. Cartilage; 4. Wind turbines; 5. Yellow; 6. The Bible; 7. Jaws; 8. Klaus; 9. Palmerston North; 10. Cleopatra.