- What was the name of the main male character in “Gone with the Wind”?
- Which Australian city was the scene of the 1987 Hoddle St massacre in which seven people were shot dead and 19 wounded?
- The Indian city of Bengaluru was previously known by what name?
- Complete the title of a classic crime novel that was made into a 1981 film starring Jack Nicholson: “The Postman Always Rings …”
- In what international organisation do members undertake to complete 12 Steps?
- What first name is shared by a rugby league player with the surname Cleary, a broadcaster with the surname Rarere and a former Black Cap with the surname Astle?
- What is the common characteristic of the many bird species classified as ratites?
- The Scotsman Donald Sutherland was associated with the development of tourism in which part of New Zealand?
- America’s Idlewild International Airport was renamed in 1963 as what?
- On a map of Australia, what word precedes Macquarie, Illawarra and Burley Griffin?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Rhett Butler; 2. Melbourne; 3. Bangalore; 4. Twice; 5. Alcoholics Anonymous; 6. Nathan; 7. They are flightless; 8. Fiordland; 9. John F Kennedy Airport; 10. Lake.