For how many days were US TV commercials dropped after President Kennedy's death as a mark of respect? 1, 4 or 14? In the famous equation E = MC squared, if 'E' stands for Energy and 'M' for Mass, what does 'C' stand for? Situated on an island in the Mediterranean, what is Europe`s largest active volcano called? What is the name of the planet closest to the Sun? What was the name of the world's first cloned sheep? Who wrote The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde? In 1916, 55% of cars were of what make? What was the system of drawing pictures to symbolise words in ancient Egypt called? According to the Bible, on what day did God create the beasts of the Earth? Who mostly played bass guitar in the Beatles?

































ANSWERS: 1. Four; 2. The speed of light; 3. Mount Etna; 4. Mercury; 5. Dolly; 6. Robert Louis Stevenson; 7. Model T Fords; 8. Hieroglyphs; 9. Day Six; 10. Paul McCartney.

