- For how many days were US TV commercials dropped after President Kennedy's death as a mark of respect? 1, 4 or 14?
- In the famous equation E = MC squared, if 'E' stands for Energy and 'M' for Mass, what does 'C' stand for?
- Situated on an island in the Mediterranean, what is Europe`s largest active volcano called?
- What is the name of the planet closest to the Sun?
- What was the name of the world's first cloned sheep?
- Who wrote The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde?
- In 1916, 55% of cars were of what make?
- What was the system of drawing pictures to symbolise words in ancient Egypt called?
- According to the Bible, on what day did God create the beasts of the Earth?
- Who mostly played bass guitar in the Beatles?
Scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Four; 2. The speed of light; 3. Mount Etna; 4. Mercury; 5. Dolly; 6. Robert Louis Stevenson; 7. Model T Fords; 8. Hieroglyphs; 9. Day Six; 10. Paul McCartney.
If you have any feedback regarding our new quiz, please send it to [email protected].