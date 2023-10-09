- Who used the phrase “a basket of deplorables” to describe an opponent’s supporters in the 2016 US presidential election campaign?
- What 1990s TV series starred an actor known by his fans as The Hoff?
- Name the year in which Al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden was killed, Prince William married Catherine Middleton, and an earthquake and tsunami struck Fukushima, Japan.
- Who is Lucy Letby?
- What expensive shopping street runs through the heart of Beverly Hills?
- The Central Otago town of Naseby is New Zealand’s main venue for what sport?
- The cancer known as myeloma originates where: the skin, the bone marrow or the lymph glands?
- Which is the world’s fastest flightless bird?
- “Leave the gun, take the cannoli” is a famous line from what classic 1970s movie?
- Ronda Rousey is an American world champion in what sport?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Hillary Clinton; 2. Baywatch; 3. 2011; 4. An English nurse who murdered babies in her care; 5. Rodeo Drive; 6. Curling; 7. The bone marrow; 8. The ostrich; 9. The Godfather; 10. Wrestling.