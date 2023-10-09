Name the year in which Al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden was killed, Prince William married Catherine Middleton, and an earthquake and tsunami struck Fukushima, Japan. (Image: Getty)

Who used the phrase “a basket of deplorables” to describe an opponent’s supporters in the 2016 US presidential election campaign? What 1990s TV series starred an actor known by his fans as The Hoff? Name the year in which Al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden was killed, Prince William married Catherine Middleton, and an earthquake and tsunami struck Fukushima, Japan. Who is Lucy Letby? What expensive shopping street runs through the heart of Beverly Hills? The Central Otago town of Naseby is New Zealand’s main venue for what sport? The cancer known as myeloma originates where: the skin, the bone marrow or the lymph glands? Which is the world’s fastest flightless bird? “Leave the gun, take the cannoli” is a famous line from what classic 1970s movie? Ronda Rousey is an American world champion in what sport?





ANSWERS: 1. Hillary Clinton; 2. Baywatch; 3. 2011; 4. An English nurse who murdered babies in her care; 5. Rodeo Drive; 6. Curling; 7. The bone marrow; 8. The ostrich; 9. The Godfather; 10. Wrestling.