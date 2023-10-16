- In what city would you find the Church of the Holy Sepulchre?
- By changing the first letter, what word meaning a member of the cucumber family can be altered to one meaning a farming implement used to break up soil?
- What seafood is the main ingredient in the classic French dish moules marinières?
- What is the occupation of New Zealanders Cameron Bagrie, Shamubeel Eaqub and Brad Olsen?
- The tribute band Bjorn Again plays the songs of what group?
- “Permission to speak, sir” was a recurring line in what British TV comedy series?
- Hennessy is a French brand of what alcoholic drink?
- What is the name of a traditional Greek dish consisting of stuffed vine leaves?
- In the initials of the government agency EQC, what does the E stand for?
- In a popular spinoff from the TV series “Cheers”, what was the first name of a character with the surname Crane?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Jerusalem; 2. Marrow/harrow; 3. Mussels; 4. Economist; 5. Abba; 6. Dad’s Army; 7. Cognac; 8. Dolmades; 9. Earthquake; 10. Frasier.