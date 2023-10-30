- What hit film of 1985 was set in a fictional Californian town called Hill Valley?
- By changing one letter, what word meaning a food-borne bacterium can be altered to one meaning a flowering vine?
- Where in New Zealand is the Northern Advocate published?
- In law and business, what type of legal contract do the letters NDA stand for?
- “I’ll grind his bones to make my bread” is a line from what fairy tale?
- What Manhattan street was named in the title of a 1965 hit song by Bob Dylan?
- “Incel” is an abbreviation of what two words?
- Which Maori electorate is the furthest south: Te Tai Tonga, Te Tai Tokerau or Te Tai Hauauru?
- What French liqueur shares its name with an order of monks?
- What first name was shared by a singer with the surname Rawls and a baseball star with the surname Gehrig?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Back to the Future; 2. Listeria/wisteria; 3. Whangarei; 4. Non-disclosure agreement; 5. Jack and the Beanstalk; 6. 4th Street (the song was “Positively 4th Street”); 7. Involuntary celibate; 8. Te Tai Tonga; 9. Benedictine; 10. Lou.