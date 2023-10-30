What hit film of 1985 was set in a fictional Californian town called Hill Valley? (Image: Getty)

What hit film of 1985 was set in a fictional Californian town called Hill Valley? By changing one letter, what word meaning a food-borne bacterium can be altered to one meaning a flowering vine? Where in New Zealand is the Northern Advocate published? In law and business, what type of legal contract do the letters NDA stand for? “I’ll grind his bones to make my bread” is a line from what fairy tale? What Manhattan street was named in the title of a 1965 hit song by Bob Dylan? “Incel” is an abbreviation of what two words? Which Maori electorate is the furthest south: Te Tai Tonga, Te Tai Tokerau or Te Tai Hauauru? What French liqueur shares its name with an order of monks? What first name was shared by a singer with the surname Rawls and a baseball star with the surname Gehrig?





Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].





















Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Back to the Future; 2. Listeria/wisteria; 3. Whangarei; 4. Non-disclosure agreement; 5. Jack and the Beanstalk; 6. 4th Street (the song was “Positively 4th Street”); 7. Involuntary celibate; 8. Te Tai Tonga; 9. Benedictine; 10. Lou.