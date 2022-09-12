  1. What global technology-based business takes its name from a German word meaning “above”?
  2. What Auckland road inspired a well-known song by the Mutton Birds?
  3. What first name was shared by a writer with the surname Spillane, an actor with the surname Rooney and a baseball player with the surname Mantle?
  4. Which former All Blacks halfback hosts a television food show?
  5. What American retail chain will soon open an Auckland store with a floor area the size of two football fields?
  6. In what city would you find suburbs named Toorak, Moonee Ponds and Moorabbin?
  7. What country has a national football team called the Lionesses?
  8. What British comedy series featured a famous skit known as The Four Yorkshiremen?
  9. Which English pop band took their name from a pioneer of rock and roll?
  10. What is the term for the branch of medicine that diagnoses and treats disorders of the foot?

 














ANSWERS: 1. Uber; 2. Dominion Road; 3. Mickey; 4. Piri Weepu; 5. Costco; 6. Melbourne; 7. England; 8. Monty Python’s Flying Circus; 9. The Hollies; 10. Podiatry.