- What global technology-based business takes its name from a German word meaning “above”?
- What Auckland road inspired a well-known song by the Mutton Birds?
- What first name was shared by a writer with the surname Spillane, an actor with the surname Rooney and a baseball player with the surname Mantle?
- Which former All Blacks halfback hosts a television food show?
- What American retail chain will soon open an Auckland store with a floor area the size of two football fields?
- In what city would you find suburbs named Toorak, Moonee Ponds and Moorabbin?
- What country has a national football team called the Lionesses?
- What British comedy series featured a famous skit known as The Four Yorkshiremen?
- Which English pop band took their name from a pioneer of rock and roll?
- What is the term for the branch of medicine that diagnoses and treats disorders of the foot?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Uber; 2. Dominion Road; 3. Mickey; 4. Piri Weepu; 5. Costco; 6. Melbourne; 7. England; 8. Monty Python’s Flying Circus; 9. The Hollies; 10. Podiatry.