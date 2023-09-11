What TV interviewer did prime minister Helen Clark famously call “a sanctimonious little creep”? (Image: Getty)

What TV interviewer did prime minister Helen Clark famously call “a sanctimonious little creep”? Who did Bianca Perez-Mora Macias marry in 1971? What chart-topping pop group was parodied in a 1980 song called “Meaningless Songs in Very High Voices”? What word can precede payment, under or syndrome? Donald Trump was the first US president to have been divorced – true or false? What is the Māori name of a species of sea urchin found only in New Zealand? Which Beatles hit song began with the opening bars of the French national anthem? Which American state hosts a famous horse race called the Derby? Who directed the films “Taxi Driver”, “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Gangs of New York”? Megan Rapinoe is a prominent figure in which international sport?





Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. John Campbell; 2. Mick Jagger; 3. The Bee Gees; 4. Down; 5. False (Ronald Reagan was also a divorcee); 6. Kina; 7. All You Need is Love; 8. Kentucky; 9. Martin Scorsese; 10. Football.