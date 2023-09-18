In which decade did Nestlé launch Nescafe instant coffee? (Image: Getty)

What American city was named in the title of a 1975 No. 1 hit song by Elton John? Galatasaray is a European Champions League football club from what country? The 17th-century tune “Flowers of the Forest” is traditionally played on what instrument? In which decade did Nestlé launch Nescafe instant coffee? What was the surname of a French police detective who featured in 75 novels and 28 short stories by Georges Simenon? The former Dunedin South electorate was renamed in 2020, taking its new name from what river? If you landed at Marco Polo Airport, which Italian city would you be in? What car company produces models called the Picanto, the Seltos and the Sportage? What was the name of the container ship that ran aground in the Bay of Plenty in 2011? In sport, what word can follow Australian, Association or Gaelic?





ANSWERS: 1. Philadelphia (the song was “Philadelphia Freedom”); 2. Turkey; 3. The bagpipes; 4. The 1930s; 5. Maigret; 6. The Taieri; 7. Venice; 8. Kia; 9. Rena; 10. Football.