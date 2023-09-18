- What American city was named in the title of a 1975 No. 1 hit song by Elton John?
- Galatasaray is a European Champions League football club from what country?
- The 17th-century tune “Flowers of the Forest” is traditionally played on what instrument?
- In which decade did Nestlé launch Nescafe instant coffee?
- What was the surname of a French police detective who featured in 75 novels and 28 short stories by Georges Simenon?
- The former Dunedin South electorate was renamed in 2020, taking its new name from what river?
- If you landed at Marco Polo Airport, which Italian city would you be in?
- What car company produces models called the Picanto, the Seltos and the Sportage?
- What was the name of the container ship that ran aground in the Bay of Plenty in 2011?
- In sport, what word can follow Australian, Association or Gaelic?
Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Philadelphia (the song was “Philadelphia Freedom”); 2. Turkey; 3. The bagpipes; 4. The 1930s; 5. Maigret; 6. The Taieri; 7. Venice; 8. Kia; 9. Rena; 10. Football.