- What three bodies of water comprise the Triple Crown of marathon swimming in New Zealand?
- Which Charles Dickens novel was turned into a musical movie in 1968?
- What “m” word did the British biologist Richard Dawkins create to denote an idea or image that spreads via the Internet?
- What shape is a compulsory stop sign: octagonal, round or triangular?
- What city in Tennessee was made famous by a Glenn Miller song about a train trip?
- In which country did Men’s Sheds originate: the US, Australia or NZ?
- What famous three-word motto summed up the minimalist philosophy of the influential American architect Mies van der Rohe?
- What nickname did the media give to All Black winger Va’aiga Tuigamala?
- What financial services company was founded in 1849 as the Australian Mutual Provident Society?
- Sinhalese and Tamil are the official languages of what country?
Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Lake Taupo, Cook Strait and Foveaux Strait; 2. Oliver Twist; 3. Meme; 4. Octagonal; 5. Chattanooga (the song was Chattanooga Choo-Choo); 6. Australia; 7. Less is more; 8. Inga the Winger; 9. AMP; 10. Sri Lanka.