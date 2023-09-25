What city in Tennessee was made famous by a Glenn Miller song about a train trip? (Image: Getty)

What three bodies of water comprise the Triple Crown of marathon swimming in New Zealand? Which Charles Dickens novel was turned into a musical movie in 1968? What “m” word did the British biologist Richard Dawkins create to denote an idea or image that spreads via the Internet? What shape is a compulsory stop sign: octagonal, round or triangular? What city in Tennessee was made famous by a Glenn Miller song about a train trip? In which country did Men’s Sheds originate: the US, Australia or NZ? What famous three-word motto summed up the minimalist philosophy of the influential American architect Mies van der Rohe? What nickname did the media give to All Black winger Va’aiga Tuigamala? What financial services company was founded in 1849 as the Australian Mutual Provident Society? Sinhalese and Tamil are the official languages of what country?

ANSWERS: 1. Lake Taupo, Cook Strait and Foveaux Strait; 2. Oliver Twist; 3. Meme; 4. Octagonal; 5. Chattanooga (the song was Chattanooga Choo-Choo); 6. Australia; 7. Less is more; 8. Inga the Winger; 9. AMP; 10. Sri Lanka.