Chris Hipkins is the 18th leader of the NZ Labour party. Who was the 15th? What country town has the only public toilets in NZ that are listed as a Category 1 historic place? What modern country occupies most of the territory once known as Anatolia? The American company Nordstrom owns what: luxury hotels, department stores or cruise ships? What is the nationality of the fictional police inspector Kurt Wallander? The Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, subject of the long-running reality TV show ‘RPA’, is in what city? What two colours are displayed on the flags of Greece and Israel? What Pink Floyd hit song began with the sound of a cash register and the jangling of coins? What country is the current holder of the FIFA Women’s World Cup? What was the surname of the title character in the Roald Dahl children’s book ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’?





ANSWERS: 1. David Cunliffe; 2. Kawakawa; 3. Turkey; 4. Department stores; 5. Swedish; 6. Sydney; 7. Blue and white; 8. Money; 9. The USA; 10. Bucket.



