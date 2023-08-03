- Chris Hipkins is the 18th leader of the NZ Labour party. Who was the 15th?
- What country town has the only public toilets in NZ that are listed as a Category 1 historic place?
- What modern country occupies most of the territory once known as Anatolia?
- The American company Nordstrom owns what: luxury hotels, department stores or cruise ships?
- What is the nationality of the fictional police inspector Kurt Wallander?
- The Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, subject of the long-running reality TV show ‘RPA’, is in what city?
- What two colours are displayed on the flags of Greece and Israel?
- What Pink Floyd hit song began with the sound of a cash register and the jangling of coins?
- What country is the current holder of the FIFA Women’s World Cup?
- What was the surname of the title character in the Roald Dahl children’s book ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’?
Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. David Cunliffe; 2. Kawakawa; 3. Turkey; 4. Department stores; 5. Swedish; 6. Sydney; 7. Blue and white; 8. Money; 9. The USA; 10. Bucket.