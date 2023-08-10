- In a best-selling 1980s video game, what was the name of the elusive female criminal mastermind that players had to track down?
- Is rhubarb a fruit or a vegetable?
- Gisborne-born Tom Heeney was a 1928 contender for a world title in what sport?
- Waikawa Bay is part of what South Island town?
- What band recorded a 1986 hit song that included the line, “Try to catch the deluge in a paper cup”?
- What is the Japanese term for food that has been deep-fried in batter?
- The cities of Baden Baden, Vichy, Bath and Banff are noted for what type of tourist attraction?
- What 1998 war film won Steven Spielberg an Oscar for best director?
- Which has the smallest population: Gibraltar, the Cook Islands or the Isle of Man?
- What word can precede house, school and highway?
Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Carmen Sandiego; 2. A vegetable; 3. Boxing; 4. Picton; 5. Crowded House (the song was Don’t Dream It’s Over); 6. Tempura; 7. Spas or mineral springs; 8. Saving Private Ryan; 9. The Cook Islands; 10. State.