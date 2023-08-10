In a best-selling 1980s video game, what was the name of the elusive female criminal mastermind that players had to track down? Is rhubarb a fruit or a vegetable? Gisborne-born Tom Heeney was a 1928 contender for a world title in what sport? Waikawa Bay is part of what South Island town? What band recorded a 1986 hit song that included the line, “Try to catch the deluge in a paper cup”? What is the Japanese term for food that has been deep-fried in batter? The cities of Baden Baden, Vichy, Bath and Banff are noted for what type of tourist attraction? What 1998 war film won Steven Spielberg an Oscar for best director? Which has the smallest population: Gibraltar, the Cook Islands or the Isle of Man? What word can precede house, school and highway?





ANSWERS: 1. Carmen Sandiego; 2. A vegetable; 3. Boxing; 4. Picton; 5. Crowded House (the song was Don’t Dream It’s Over); 6. Tempura; 7. Spas or mineral springs; 8. Saving Private Ryan; 9. The Cook Islands; 10. State.