What does the E stand for in the initials of the newspaper and broadcasting company NZME?

The movies “Moonstruck”, “Taxi Driver”, and “Crossing Delancey” were set in what city? What Scottish city is associated with marmalade? What does the E stand for in the initials of the newspaper and broadcasting company NZME? What word preceded Nights, Breeze and Holiday in the titles of hit songs? Jerusalem and globe are varieties of vegetable that, although unrelated, share what name? What were the Santa Maria, the Pinta and the Nina? After the North and South islands, which New Zealand island has the largest population? What Australian rugby star was known by the nickname “Campo”? What British writer was made a life peer with the title Baroness James of Holland Park? Kubota, New Holland, Deutz Fahr and Case IH are brands of what?





ANSWERS: 1. New York; 2. Dundee; 3. Entertainment; 4. Summer; 5. Artichoke; 6. Ships in the first fleet led by Christopher Columbus; 7. Waiheke; 8. David Campese; 9. P D James; 10. Tractor.