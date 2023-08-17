- The movies “Moonstruck”, “Taxi Driver”, and “Crossing Delancey” were set in what city?
- What Scottish city is associated with marmalade?
- What does the E stand for in the initials of the newspaper and broadcasting company NZME?
- What word preceded Nights, Breeze and Holiday in the titles of hit songs?
- Jerusalem and globe are varieties of vegetable that, although unrelated, share what name?
- What were the Santa Maria, the Pinta and the Nina?
- After the North and South islands, which New Zealand island has the largest population?
- What Australian rugby star was known by the nickname “Campo”?
- What British writer was made a life peer with the title Baroness James of Holland Park?
- Kubota, New Holland, Deutz Fahr and Case IH are brands of what?
Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. New York; 2. Dundee; 3. Entertainment; 4. Summer; 5. Artichoke; 6. Ships in the first fleet led by Christopher Columbus; 7. Waiheke; 8. David Campese; 9. P D James; 10. Tractor.