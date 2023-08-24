In which year did rugby turn professional: 1987, 1995 or 2001? (Image: Getty)

Complete the following famous movie quote: “Live fast, die young, and have a good-looking ….” In which year did rugby turn professional: 1987, 1995 or 2001? What veteran British actor played the title role in the TV spy drama “Smiley’s People”? The medical condition herpes zoster is better known as what? What premium food fish shares its name with a musician who plays a type of wind instrument? Which university has a satellite campus at Albany, north of Auckland? What company produces models called the Oyster Perpetual, the Yacht-Master, the Cosmograph Daytona and the Submariner? What novelist wrote the New Zealand children’s book “The Kuia and the Spider”? Cauliflower, broccoli and cabbage belong to what plant genus? George Balanchine was an influential figure in which field: photography, ballet or fashion?





ANSWERS: 1. Corpse; 2. 1995; 3. Alec Guinness; 4. Shingles; 5. The trumpeter; 6. Massey; 7. Rolex; 8. Patricia Grace; 9. Brassica; 10. Ballet.