- Complete the following famous movie quote: “Live fast, die young, and have a good-looking ….”
- In which year did rugby turn professional: 1987, 1995 or 2001?
- What veteran British actor played the title role in the TV spy drama “Smiley’s People”?
- The medical condition herpes zoster is better known as what?
- What premium food fish shares its name with a musician who plays a type of wind instrument?
- Which university has a satellite campus at Albany, north of Auckland?
- What company produces models called the Oyster Perpetual, the Yacht-Master, the Cosmograph Daytona and the Submariner?
- What novelist wrote the New Zealand children’s book “The Kuia and the Spider”?
- Cauliflower, broccoli and cabbage belong to what plant genus?
- George Balanchine was an influential figure in which field: photography, ballet or fashion?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Corpse; 2. 1995; 3. Alec Guinness; 4. Shingles; 5. The trumpeter; 6. Massey; 7. Rolex; 8. Patricia Grace; 9. Brassica; 10. Ballet.