- What happened on Max Yasgur’s dairy farm at Bethel, New York, in 1969?
- What popular British TV comedy series of the 1990s used a version of “The Lord is My Shepherd” as its theme music?
- In Japan, what would you do in an onsen: sleep, eat or bathe?
- What is meant by the French phrase “tout de suite”: all together, immediately or one at a time?
- Which country has the biggest population: Afghanistan, Chile or Australia?
- In Britain, what term is used for the rugby position known in New Zealand as first five-eighth?
- Which political party’s 2023 election hoardings are coloured pink?
- In a nursery rhyme, who ran upstairs and downstairs in his nightgown?
- What unusual instrument featured in Australian singer John Farnham’s 1986 hit “You’re the Voice”?
- Kumfs, ECCO, Timberland and Rockport are brands of what?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The Woodstock music festival; 2. The Vicar of Dibley; 3. Bathe (onsen are hot springs); 4. Immediately; 5. Afghanistan; 6. Fly-half; 7. ACT’s; 8. Wee Willie Winkie; 9. The bagpipes; 10. Footwear.