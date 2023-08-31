What unusual instrument featured in Australian singer John Farnham’s (pictured) 1986 hit “You’re the Voice”? (Image: Getty)

What happened on Max Yasgur’s dairy farm at Bethel, New York, in 1969? What popular British TV comedy series of the 1990s used a version of “The Lord is My Shepherd” as its theme music? In Japan, what would you do in an onsen: sleep, eat or bathe? What is meant by the French phrase “tout de suite”: all together, immediately or one at a time? Which country has the biggest population: Afghanistan, Chile or Australia? In Britain, what term is used for the rugby position known in New Zealand as first five-eighth? Which political party’s 2023 election hoardings are coloured pink? In a nursery rhyme, who ran upstairs and downstairs in his nightgown? What unusual instrument featured in Australian singer John Farnham’s 1986 hit “You’re the Voice”? Kumfs, ECCO, Timberland and Rockport are brands of what?





ANSWERS: 1. The Woodstock music festival; 2. The Vicar of Dibley; 3. Bathe (onsen are hot springs); 4. Immediately; 5. Afghanistan; 6. Fly-half; 7. ACT’s; 8. Wee Willie Winkie; 9. The bagpipes; 10. Footwear.