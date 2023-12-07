- Who was prime minister Helen Clark’s deputy between 2002 and 2008?
- Which small New England state is politically significant because it holds the first US presidential primary elections?
- What would you do with a copita: wear it, drink from it or paddle it?
- What song, originally sung by black American slaves, is regarded as the unofficial anthem of English rugby fans?
- Where in the world are the Spenser Mountains?
- Who plays the conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein in the recently released film “Maestro”, which the same man also directed?
- Motorcycle helmets are compulsory in California – true or false?
- What classic dish from China’s imperial era took its name from that country’s capital?
- What word can mean a type of punch in boxing or a batter’s shot in cricket?
- English computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee is credited with creating what: the internet, the worldwide web or email?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Michael Cullen; 2. New Hampshire; 3. Drink from it; 4. Swing Low, Sweet Chariot; 5. The South Island; 6. Bradley Cooper; 7. True; 8. Peking duck; 9. Hook; 10. The worldwide web.