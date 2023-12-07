English computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee is credited with creating what: the internet, the worldwide web or email? (Image: Getty)

Who was prime minister Helen Clark’s deputy between 2002 and 2008? Which small New England state is politically significant because it holds the first US presidential primary elections? What would you do with a copita: wear it, drink from it or paddle it? What song, originally sung by black American slaves, is regarded as the unofficial anthem of English rugby fans? Where in the world are the Spenser Mountains? Who plays the conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein in the recently released film “Maestro”, which the same man also directed? Motorcycle helmets are compulsory in California – true or false? What classic dish from China’s imperial era took its name from that country’s capital? What word can mean a type of punch in boxing or a batter’s shot in cricket? English computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee is credited with creating what: the internet, the worldwide web or email?





















ANSWERS: 1. Michael Cullen; 2. New Hampshire; 3. Drink from it; 4. Swing Low, Sweet Chariot; 5. The South Island; 6. Bradley Cooper; 7. True; 8. Peking duck; 9. Hook; 10. The worldwide web.