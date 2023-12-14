- What colour were the slippers worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz?
- Louisa May Alcott wrote what classic novel?
- Which senior minister in the current coalition government is the MP for Whangarei?
- What is the occupation of the title character in the TV series “Better Call Saul”?
- Money Maker, Oxheart and Tumbling Tom are varieties of what?
- What famous opera singer was born Maria Anna Cecilia Sofia Kalogeropoulos?
- Which Asian country has a national cricket team called the Tigers?
- Rex is a Latin title meaning what?
- Which filmmaker duo have produced nine movies starring Frances McDormand, seven starring Steve Buscemi and four starring George Clooney?
- In music, what word can follow: double, upright or electric?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Red; 2. Little Women; 3. Shane Reti; 4. Lawyer; 5. Tomato; 6. Maria Callas; 7. Bangladesh; 8. King or ruler; 9. The Coen brothers; 10. Bass.