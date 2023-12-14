Which filmmaker duo have produced nine movies starring Frances McDormand, seven starring Steve Buscemi (pictured) and four starring George Clooney? (Image: Getty)

What colour were the slippers worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz? Louisa May Alcott wrote what classic novel? Which senior minister in the current coalition government is the MP for Whangarei? What is the occupation of the title character in the TV series “Better Call Saul”? Money Maker, Oxheart and Tumbling Tom are varieties of what? What famous opera singer was born Maria Anna Cecilia Sofia Kalogeropoulos? Which Asian country has a national cricket team called the Tigers? Rex is a Latin title meaning what? Which filmmaker duo have produced nine movies starring Frances McDormand, seven starring Steve Buscemi and four starring George Clooney? In music, what word can follow: double, upright or electric?

































ANSWERS: 1. Red; 2. Little Women; 3. Shane Reti; 4. Lawyer; 5. Tomato; 6. Maria Callas; 7. Bangladesh; 8. King or ruler; 9. The Coen brothers; 10. Bass.