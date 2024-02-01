- What first name is shared by an actress with the surname Sami and an opera singer with the surname Pierard?
- Who came to prominence in 1986 as Charlene Robinson in “Neighbours”?
- What is the common term for the painful muscular contraction, sometimes known as a charley horse?
- The so-called “Triple Crown” of motorsport consists of the Indianapolis 500, the Monaco Grand Prix and which other famous race?
- What hit song by Paul Simon began with the line, “The Mississippi Delta was shining like a National guitar”?
- Where in NZ would you find a historic inner-city hotel called the Queen’s Ferry?
- What breed of terrier took its name from the 19th-century English vicar who developed it?
- What word can precede chest, egg and mist?
- Hugh Town, population 1800, is the largest settlement on which English islands?
- In the TV series “The Bridge”, what two countries are linked by the bridge of the title?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Madeleine; 2. Kylie Minogue; 3. Cramp; 4. The Le Mans 24-Hour race; 5. Graceland; 6. Auckland; 7. The Jack Russell terrier; 8. Scotch; 9. The Isles of Scilly; 10. Denmark and Sweden.